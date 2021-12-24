TERMINUS Pro has announced on Twitter that rising star Baron Black will challenge Bandido for ROH world championship at the promotion’s inaugural event on January 16th from the Kroc Center in Atlanta.

This is the very same title that Bandido was supposed to defend at ROH Final Battle but was unable to due to COVID-19. On that night Jonathan Gresham defeated Jay Lethal to capture the original ROH world championship, meaning there are now two champions.

A L L • R O A D S • L E A D • H E R E WHERE • STYLES • MAKE • FIGHTS@TheEmpBruh Vs @bandidowrestlerhttps://t.co/UgTontNw1T pic.twitter.com/pA1xaYGvIV — T E R M I N U S (@TERMINUSpro) December 24, 2021

Gresham commented on Bandido’s title defense with a tweet of his own. Check it out below.

ROH • WORLD • PURE • CHAMPION SEE YOU AT TERMINUS! I A M T H E F O U N D A T I O N https://t.co/w8EYl3liSy pic.twitter.com/lxAR6WNRQM — G R E S H A M (@TheJonGresham) December 24, 2021

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TERMINUS

– Bandido versus Baron Black for Bandido’s ROH world title

– Jordynne Grace versus Kiera Hogan for the IMPACT Digital Media Title

– Joe Keys/Dante Caballero versus Tracy Williams/Fred Yehi

– Daniel Garcia versus JDX versus Adam Priest versus Invictus Khash

– Janai Kai versus Liiza Hall

– Lee Moriarty versus Jay Lethal

– Moose versus Alex Coughlin