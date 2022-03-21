Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that top lucha-libre superstars Flamita and Bandido will collide in singles-action at the Aril 1st AZTECA UNDERGROUND event from the Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

Cesar Duran has signed Bandido vs. Flamita for Friday, April 1 at Cesar Duran’s MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND hosted by Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with a special 2pm matinee, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping and interactive experience.

🎟Grab your tickets at http://www.MLWLucha.com and Eventbrite.

AZTECA Underground just got a double main event with the signing of this huge lucha encounter.

Nearly 3 years since his last bout in MLW, Flamita returns to MLW at AZTECA UNDERGROUND for what promises to be an electrifying encounter with Mexico’s most wanted: Bandido.

Introduced by Cesar Duran on FUSION as a surprise entrant into a 4-way middleweight championship bout, Bandido looks to get into the title picture once again by defeating a tag team partner and rival in Flamita.

Wearing a mask adorned with flames, Flamita returns to MLW looking to showcase to America and the world his extraordinary talents and win championship gold.

However, Flamita will be tested as he takes on a man who knows him better than anyone in the sport in Bandido. Both brilliant, cutting edge tecnicos, this bout promises to be a nonstop thrill ride.

“Friends, enemies… I could care less,” said MLW Matchmaker Cesar Duran. “April 1 Bandido and Flamita enter my cathedral of violence for a super lucha!!!!”

Will Bandido get into the mix for a title shot? Will Flamita return to MLW and Medina or Aramis be on the receiving end of the unforgiving Mexican leather strap? Find out April 1st in Dallas Cesar Duran presents MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND!

LINE-UP FOR APRIL 1:

¡Azteca Apocalypto Match!

LA Park vs. Jacob Fatu

¡Super Lucha!

Bandido vs. Flamita

Mexican Strap Match

Aramis vs. Gino Medina

Super Estelar de Trios

Aerostar, Microman, El Dragon vs. Strange Sangre (Arez, Mini Abismo Negro & ???)

Octagon Jr. vs. Matt Cross

More matches and appearances to be announced soon.

Azteca Underground is an interactive experience featuring:

Lucha Lunch: 1st and 2nd row ticket holders will enjoy early access for an exclusive pre-show VIP Lucha Lunch with a taco bar. Note: this is not available to any other ticket holder.

Food included in purchase of 1st or 2nd row ticket.

Tour Cesar’s Office: Journey to the shadowy destination where Cesar Duran makes matches, schemes and holds court. Here, you’ll have a chance to take a photo sitting at El Jefe’s actual desk and reign supreme as Azteca Henchmen stand guard over your Azteca empire.

Access included in purchase of any ticket.

Meet Cesar Duran: A limited pre-show meet and greet with Cesar Duran. Get autographs and photos with El Jefe himself!

Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity.

Meet Microman and the Micromobile: Meet the world’s greatest wonder and take a photo with Microman in this limited pre-show meet and greet.

Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity.

Cesar’s Heist: Opportunities abound! Search Cesar’s cathedral of violence on an Azteca treasure hunt before the show kicks off. The renegades fortunate enough to finish the quest will rewarded with a gift from the gods.

Access included in purchase of any ticket.

Plus MORE!

Also scheduled to compete:

•World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

•World Tag Team Champions 5150

•Davey Richards

•Von Erichs

•nZo

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed

•Richard Holliday wiht Alicia Atout

•LA Park Jr.

•Hijo de LA Park

•Puma King

•Mads Krugger

•ACH

•National Openweight Champion Alex Kane

•Savio Vega

•EJ Nduka

•Calvin Tankman

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

12:30 p.m.: Early entry for 1st & 2nd row ticket holders

1:15 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

2:00 p.m.: Showtime

Estimated Run Time of Show: 3 hrs.

What does my ticket include ?

All tickets include access to the live Azteca Underground wrestling show and tour of Cesar Duran’s office. You must purchase add-on additional tickets for the meet and greets. The pre-show Lucha Lunch is exclusive to 1st and 2nd row ticket holders only.

No refunds or exchanges.

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

Gilley’s is a 3,800 seat multi-purpose arena is just a 10 minute walk south of the Convention Center in Dallas.

The world famous venue opened its doors in 1971 and has played host to a who’s who in sports and entertainment, including being featured in movies such as Urban Cowboy. The venue offers modern facilities, parking and easy accessibility. Gilley’s provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at:

1135 Botham Jean Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75215

PARKING

Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.