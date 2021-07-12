ROH World Champion Rush defended his title against Bandido in the main event of the ROH Best in the World pay-per-view event on Sunday in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

The lengthy back and forth headliner saw Bandido pin rush to become the champion.

Rush became the champion when he dethroned PCO at Gateway to Honor in February 2020. PCO had held the title for 47 days. Coming into Best in the World, Rush’s reign was at 497 days.