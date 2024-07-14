Tonight’s AEW Collision took place from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and was broadcast on the TNT Network. Here were the big news items from the show.
-The Bang Bang Gang (Jay White, Juice Robinson, The Gunns) were stripped of the AEW Trios Championship. The group will face off against the Patriarchy at a later date for the now vacant titles.
-Hologram will debut on the July 20th AEW Collision. A vignette aired teasing the superstar.
-FTR returned on tonight’s show. The duo had been out since Dynasty due to an injury.
Here is an early lineup for next week’s Collision:
-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa in a Lumberjack Match
-Skye Blue vs. Hikura Shida
-Hologram to debut
More matches were added to Dynamite 250. Here is an updated lineup:
-Will Ospreay vs. MJF for the AEW International Championship, will open the show
-Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada
-Mercedes Moné vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW TBS Championship
-Mariah May to speak
-TV Time with Chris Jericho