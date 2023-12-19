Pwinsider.com reports Xavier Woods is currently taking some time off from the road due to an injury.

Fans may have noticed his absence from Monday’s WWE Raw alongside Kofi Kingston. The exact nature of the injury and his return date is unknown.

Woods had recently been in Birmingham, Alabama, which is where WWE talent typically goes for medical evaluations.

He was previously scheduled to appear in the post-Christmas live event tour but has been removed from the advertisements.

Woods’ most recent match was on the November 27th episode of Raw, where he competed in a #1 Contenders Tag Team Turmoil Match for a shot at the titles.