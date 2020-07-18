Bar Fight No Longer Taking Place At Horror Show At Extreme Rules, Moved To Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

The Bar Fight scheduled for tomorrow’s Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay per view has now been moved to next week’s WWE SmackDown. On last night’s show, Sheamus nailed Jeff Hardy with a Brogue Kick backstage and said, “see you next week.”
This isn’t the first match to be removed from tomorrow’s event. Randy Orton and The Big Show was recently rescheduled to this Monday’s edition of Raw, with rumors circulating that it was due to the red-brand’s declining ratings.
The Bar Fight was also reportedly going to be filmed cinematically, but that has yet to be confirmed.
Stay tuned.
