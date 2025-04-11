Things are going to get taken to the extreme at TNA Unbreakable 2025.

And who better to take it there than “The Death Machine” Sami Callihan?

During the April 10 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+, the first TNA International Championship Tournament bout took place, featuring AJ Francis vs. Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan.

Callihan and Warner used weapons to deliver paper cuts, and a dual with steel chairs, among other violent carnage, to essentially take each other out of the running, leaving Francis to pick the bones, hitting his TFL for the win to advance to the tournament finals.

Once the match wrapped up, Callihan was confronted by TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella backstage.

Callihan told Marella he needs to finish things once and for all with Warner. Marella asked what it will take to do that. Callihan said a Barbed Wire Massacre match. Marella then announced Callihan vs. Warner in a Barbed Wire Massacre at TNA Unbreakable 2025 next Thursday, April 17.

Make sure to check back here next Thursday night for complete TNA Unbreakable 2025 results.