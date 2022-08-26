A Barbed Wire Massacre match has been announced for Impact Wrestling’s Victory Road event.

The first-ever Triple Threat Barbed Wire Massacre will feature Moose, Sami Callihan and Steve Maclin. The match was made last night after Callihan was attacked by Moose and Maclin backstage after confronting them and barbed wire came into play. A bloody Callihan later came out and issued the challenge for Victory Road. Callihan and Moose

This will be the fifth barbed wire match in Impact history. The last barbed wire match took place at Hard To Kill 2021 and saw Eddie Edwards defeat Callihan. Callihan also worked a barbed wire bout in 2018 as he teamed with Jake and Dave Crist for a loss to Santana, Ortiz and Homicide.

Victory Road is scheduled for Friday, September 23 from in Nashville, Tennessee. The event will air live on Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members.

No other matches have been confirmed for Victory Road as of this writing, but Mike Bennett and Matt Taven are set to challenge Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers. Maria Kanellis will be banned from ringside due to Karl Anderson defeating Bennett on last night’s Impact.

