A huge matchup has been confirmed for AEW Double or Nothing.

Adam Copeland will be defending the TNT Championship against Malakai Black in a barbed wire steel cage match at the event, which takes place on May 26th from the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The news broke on this evening’s Dynamite after the House of Black attacked Copeland and left him unconscious. Black later cut a promo saying that if he won at Double or Nothing, Copeland would have to kneel at the House’s feet.

With the match confirmed, Malakai Black just added his own stipulation to the Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match against Adam Copeland for the TNT Title at #AEWDoN Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@malakaiblxck pic.twitter.com/bPn17wZqGL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 16, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DOUBLE OR NOTHING:

AEW World Championship Match:

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Christian Cage

AEW Women’s Championship Match:

Toni Storm (c) vs. Serena Deeb

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Mercedes Moné

AEW International Championship Match:

Roderick Strong (c) vs. Will Ospreay

Anarchy In The Arena Match:

The Elite (Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry) vs. FTR, Bryan Danielson is & Eddie Kingston’s replacement