Pro-wrestling star Baron Black recently spoke with Fightful about a number of different topics, including his thoughts on his epic losing streak in AEW, which is closing in on 0-50. Check out Black’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Comments on his epic losing streak on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation:

“I’m strategically trying to figure out who my next opponent should be. Because as much as y’all do, as much as I do, I’m ready to end this streak. I’m at 0-48. The record-breaker is 0-50. I will be in the record books if I get to 0-50. So I’ve only got two times to really get it done. So I’ve been in the lab. Of course, I’ve been training. I’ve been trying to figure out the perfect opponent to face next because this will mark my two-year anniversary with AEW this month, at the end of the month. Of course, everybody knows I debuted against Shawn Spears on Dynamite, April 2020. It’s now April 2022. This is definitely the longest losing streak in AEW history. I’m not trying to break that record, Sean. I’m not trying to break that record.”

Says he doesn’t plan on taking the easy way out:

“I’m not gonna take the easy way out. I’m not taking the easy way out. My pathway from April 2020 to April 2022 has been top-tier competition. Nobody has faced more top-tier All Elite talent in that timeframe than me. Especially on AEW Dark and especially on AEW Dark Elevation. Nobody has had that strength of schedule like I have. I don’t want that to change. But I do have to take a step back and understand that the [Emperor] ain’t breaking this damn record. We gonna get this done and I’m gonna figure out who the next opponent should be. I’m not gonna make it easy on myself because I want the challenge. But I do want to make sure it’s the right opponent that I know I’ve studied enough that I know I can defeat.”