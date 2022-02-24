Pro-wrestling star and regular AEW competitor Baron Black recently spoke with Andrew Thompson about the upcoming TERMINUS II event, and whether there are plans to take the new promotion on the road anytime soon. Highlights, including the full video interview, can be found below.

His thoughts on how the first TERMINUS event went:

Looking back at it, overall, it [TERMINUS’ debut show] turned [out] very well, turned out very well. It had a lot of people show up to the show in a snowstorm in Atlanta of all places. You know, we was officially sold out as well. A lot of people watched it on pay-per-view on FITE TV and it got a lot of great reception from the fans and I was very happy with the overall product. Then we had a little bit of, you know, growing pains with audio and production issues that obviously will be ironed out this time around. But overall, it was great. Nerve-racking, but it was definitely a great experience and I loved it.

Says there is no plans right now to move TERMINUS outside of Atlanta:

Like I was saying before, previous interviews, it’s about Atlanta. That’s where the name ‘Terminus’ originates from. It’s the old name of Atlanta back in the 1800s so, the core focus is Atlanta, helping our native city, our hometown reignite and bring wrestling back on fire like this hotbed of Atlanta was back in the day. So that’s always gonna be the core focus. Would TERMINUS travel to other places? I don’t have the answer for that right now, you know what I mean? Maybe so, maybe not. But right now, as it’s looking, like I told you, that Bill Belichick mindset, we’re on to TERMINUS 2. We’re on to TERMINUS 2 and it’s here in Atlanta so, would I be open to the idea? Of course I’d be open to the idea but is that in the plans? There’s really no discussions about that just yet.

(Thanks to Andrew Thompson for sending over the quotes)