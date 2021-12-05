In a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp pro-wrestling star Baron Black reflected on his time working with AEW, and how he built a trusting relationship with the promotion during his short stint there. Black added that he is still on good terms with AEW as he prepares to focus on his new venture with TERMINUS. Highlights are below.

On building trust in the AEW locker room:

“There’s a certain trust level there and I’m very comfortable with everybody there. Everybody is friendly. We’ve been in Jacksonville together for almost over a year, so you get to know everybody, get comfortable, and make friends. There is a certain trust level they have there and I developed a lot of good relationships.”

Says his relationship with AEW is still really good:

“I was more than ecstatic when we first went on the road and I was right there in Miami and I was one of the first matches when crowds came back. Our relationship is really good.”