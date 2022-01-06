Pro-wrestling star Baron Black recently spoke with Post Wrestling’s Andrew Thompson about the debut TERMINUS show later this month, which will see Black challenge Bandido for the ROH world championship. Highlights from the interview are below.
Says TERMINUS ‘debut show was originally planned for November 2021:
Quite a few reasons [why we moved TERMINUS’ debut from November to January]. In November, everything wasn’t really lining up, the talent that we wanted to use, to contact, [Jonathan Gresham had] an appearance for New Japan STRONG which was running the same weekend and I also had to do work with AEW which was Full Gear week so, it wouldn’t have worked very well with both of us trying to do our own respective things that we do and then try to come back and do a show and then go right back on the road again. It was like it was not going to work so we decided to push it out of November, push it to January and it seems to have worked out very well that we did that.
On getting to face Bandido for the ROH title at TERMINUS:
I think the correct answer to that is I treat it [ROH World Title match against Bandido] just like any other professional wrestling match. But I understand what it is at stake. I think we all understand what is at stake. This could very [well] be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Not everybody gets to challenge for a world championship. This will be my first time challenging, in my career, for a world championship. So you best believe, you best believe with all your being that this is going to be one of the most hellacious, aggressive, pinpoint accurate performances of Baron Black you will ever see, because becoming world champion is something people cannot take away from you. You keep that forever and to have it be the Ring of Honor World Championship, that makes it even more sweeter. So yes, to answer your question, it’s yes and yes. Yes, I treat it like every other match and yes, it’s more than every other match, because I have a chance to really walk out as a world champion. So, it’s pressure there and I know I have to be on point because Bandido is no joke, he is one of the best wrestlers in the world. He’s probably the top luchador in the world right now. But, I do know I have scouted a lot of lucha libre wrestlers, a lot of luchadors and I went to war with a luchador before named Rey Fenix so I think I got enough data that will help me in this match against Bandido.