Pro-wrestling star Baron Black recently spoke with Post Wrestling’s Andrew Thompson about the debut TERMINUS show later this month, which will see Black challenge Bandido for the ROH world championship. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says TERMINUS ‘debut show was originally planned for November 2021:

Quite a few reasons [why we moved TERMINUS’ debut from November to January]. In November, everything wasn’t really lining up, the talent that we wanted to use, to contact, [Jonathan Gresham had] an appearance for New Japan STRONG which was running the same weekend and I also had to do work with AEW which was Full Gear week so, it wouldn’t have worked very well with both of us trying to do our own respective things that we do and then try to come back and do a show and then go right back on the road again. It was like it was not going to work so we decided to push it out of November, push it to January and it seems to have worked out very well that we did that.

On getting to face Bandido for the ROH title at TERMINUS: