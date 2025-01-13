– Baron Corbin has been announced for the stacked special event, “The People vs. GCW,” scheduled for January 19, 2025 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. Corbin, using his real name of Tom Pestock, will square off against former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett in a Bloodsport Match.

BREAKING TOM PESTOCK makes his GCW Debut taking on JOSH BARNETT in a BLOODSPORT Match this Sunday at #ThePeopleVsGCW! Pestock is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu specialist & Golden Gloves Champion entering Bloodsport for the 1st time. Tix:https://t.co/0TLHAuErm9 Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+ pic.twitter.com/YecT1oMi0R — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 13, 2025

– As noted, Swerve Strickland shared a photo with DJ Khaled on X today. He ended up removing the post, and replacing it with one that included the same photo of himself with DJ Khaled, as well as other hip-hop mega stars 50 Cent and Travis Scott, as well as NFL legend Emmitt Smith. The former AEW Champion met all of the aforementioned celebrities while playing at the annual “Reggie Jackson Mr. October Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic” tournament.