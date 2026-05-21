Tom Pestock has addressed recent reports regarding a potential return to WWE.

Pestock, formerly known as Baron Corbin in WWE, and more recently as Bishop Dyer, surfaced via social media to deny the reports claiming he is headed back to WWE “imminently.”

A post on X covering the ongoing Corbin to WWE rumors wrote about him wrapping up business with other promotions in preparation for the return.

“Baron Corbin has finished up obligations with some companies that he had been working with regularly, including MLW,” the X post stated. “He is believed to be either signed by WWE or will be imminently, according to those that were spoken to.”

Pestock took to his own X account to clear things up.

“Had to correct my horrible grammar,” he wrote. “I accepted [eight] shows in Europe. My eye is still swollen from Australia.”

He wasn’t done there.

“I also didn’t know i was done with some of these companies,” he continued. “Whoever is making my schedule needs to let me know this sh*t. I thought it was me but apparently it’s not.”