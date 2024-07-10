A new tournament in WWE Speed has begun.

Today’s first round matchup featured Baron Corbin taking on Angelo Dawkins, with Corbin getting the win after connecting with his signature End of Days finisher.

TODAY on #WWESpeed! A new No. 1 Contender Tournament starts today! Who will move on to the #WWESpeed Semifinals? Will it be @AngeloDawkins or @BaronCorbinWWE? pic.twitter.com/2OEr9Livs8 — WWE (@WWE) July 10, 2024

Corbin will now face the winner of Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes, who face off in the opening round matchup next week. The winner of that match will challenge Andrade for the WWE Speed Championship at a future date.