Baron Corbin made a surprise appearance on this week’s episode of MLW Fusion, despite having already returned to WWE television earlier this month.

The episode was taped on April 12 at Festival Hall in Charleston, South Carolina, before Corbin resurfaced in WWE on the July 10 edition of SmackDown. Wrestling under the name Bishop Dyer in MLW, Corbin returned for the Fusion main event as the mystery partner for Josh Bishop and Donovan Dijak.

Originally announced as a three-on-two handicap match, the bout instead became a six-man tag team contest when Corbin joined Bishop and Dijak to take on the Contra Mercs trio of Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mads Krule Krugger.

The appearance comes just two weeks after MLW officially stripped Corbin of his half of the MLW World Tag Team Championship. Corbin had held the titles alongside Dijak before the promotion vacated his championship, leading Dijak to name Josh Bishop as his new tag team partner.