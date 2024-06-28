Shinsuke Nakamura is keeping busy as a corner man these days.

Not only does he have an assignment at the big UFC pay-per-view this weekend, his services have also been requested by a fellow WWE Superstar for an upcoming jiu-jitsu tournament.

Baron Corbin commented on a post on the official Instagram page of “The King of Strong Style” dealing with the news of his cornering gig for Tsuruya Rei against Carlos Hernandez at UFC 303 on June 29 in Las Vegas, NV.

Corbin’s comment read, “Heck yeah. Come corner me in Orlando at IBJJF,” referring to the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation event on July 26.

Corbin recently competed in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu tournaments in December and February, taking gold and silver, respectively.