Baron Corbin looks back at an odd moment in WWE history.

In 2019, Corbin and Dolph Ziggler attacked Roman Reigns on an episode of SmackDown and dumped a can of dog food over his head to humiliate him. The segment was widely criticized at the time. Today, the Wrestle Features X account shared a clip of the segment and reminded fans that it occurred four years ago today. Corbin commented on the post and wrote the following:

That legit almost made me vomit. It smelled so so bad.

While the segment is remembered for all the wrong reasons both Corbin and Reigns are in much better positions in WWE today. Reigns is the current Undisputed Universal Champion and Corbin will challenge for the NXT championship at this Saturday’s NXT Deadline premium live event. Check out the post below.