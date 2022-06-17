Baron Corbin made an appearance on ‎Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Corbin was asked whether losing bothers him since he’s a heel and heels traditionally lose a lot of matches:

“I think that it doesn’t bother me as long as I have credibility. I think if you’re just a guy who goes out and loses and nobody cares, then it’s something you have to fix. But I have credibility. Like, there’s 90% of the audience that’s watching go, ‘I wouldn’t want to fight him in real life. He would destroy me.’ Then there’s always 10% of idiots that think they could stand a chance.”

“But my job is to go out there and just kind of be that big bully. I mean, how many movies does the bad guy actually win in? Very rare. I think that’s just the world we live in. People want to see guys overcome and achieve great things,” he shared.

“So I don’t ever mind it when it’s elevating someone or doing something to benefit our show. My number one priority is our show, Smackdown. As a whole, how does this whole entire show go? How do I fit into the show? How do I make this show better? How do I get more people to watch this show and watch what I do, and if it’s to irritate people so they can watch Madcap Moss hit me with the chair and stomp on my head with a chair and almost kill me with steel stairs, and that gives them joy, I’m all for it. But I have to have the credibility behind it and I have that. I mean, I have WrestleMania wins, I have these amazing achievements that give me credibility.”