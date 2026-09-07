Baron Corbin believes his second run with WWE could be his last.

And he plans to make it count.

Corbin returned to WWE earlier this year and immediately entered the United States Championship picture, ultimately capturing the title at WWE SummerSlam before dropping it back to Trick Williams at WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event.

During a new interview with The Sportster (see video below), Corbin confirmed that he signed a multi-year contract upon returning to the company.

“This is going to be a great run for me,” Corbin said. “Like, you know, signing a good multi-year deal. Coming back, I’m going to really accomplish something. I have a lot of unfinished goals.”

Among those goals is finally becoming a world champion.

“I was never a world champion,” he continued. “I need to have that on my list of accomplishments. So coming back and making a statement at WWE SummerSlam in front of all those people, it was unreal.”

Although Corbin is optimistic about what lies ahead, the 41-year-old admitted this will likely be the final contract he signs as an active wrestler.

“100%. I think the sky’s the limit,” Corbin said. “Like I said, I signed a good contract, and my thought process is, this is probably the last one I sign, right? Realistically, how much time do I have left to do this before I’m a step slower or I’m not able to bring my A game and the physicality I want?”

Corbin added that he has no interest in overstaying his welcome.

“I never want to be a guy that hangs on too long,” he said. “I want to be at 110% when I walk through those curtains. That’s the entrance, that’s the in-ring, that’s after, that’s the promo. All of those things, I want it to be 100, 110%.”

Corbin also explained that he plans to be more selfish during his second WWE run. While he previously took pride in helping others improve and succeed, his focus is now firmly on accomplishing his own remaining goals.

“The first time around, I was a nice guy,” Corbin said. “I tried to be a person that was like, I can help everybody get along. I can make certain guys look good if they need help. I can help guys learn in the ring. There’s a lot of things I can do to help everybody grow.”

This time, however, Corbin is putting himself first.

“I think this time I’m looking at it going, I’m going to be a little bit more selfish,” he continued. “This is about me, and this is about accomplishing the things I want. Trick’s got a 10 or 15-year career left in front of him. I don’t have that.”

Corbin then issued a warning to several members of the WWE roster, making it clear that friendships will not stand in the way of his championship aspirations.

“So if I have to sacrifice Lil Yachty or Trick or Cody or Punk or Gunther or Finn, I mean, there’s a long list,” he said. “If it’s Bron Breakker, former Wolf Dog, if he steps in the way, he’s getting run over. There [are] no friends in this run for me. Everyone is a target if they’re holding what I want.”

Corbin closed by discussing his current character, which he described as an extension of his real personality with an extra dose of ruthlessness.

“I have a bad attitude,” Corbin said. “That’s the way I was an offensive lineman in college, in the NFL. I was known for getting in fights at practice. I was known for punching people in the face, and it’s like, that’s what I do best.”

He added, “I’ve always been somewhat of a salty prick in all aspects of life. Even my best friends will tell you that. They’re like, ‘Yeah, man, he doesn’t like a lot of people. You just got to deal with it. That’s not his thing.’ Being able to kind of just be myself and have that kind of ruthlessness is what I like.”