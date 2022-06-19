Baron Corbin made an appearance on ‎Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Corbin discussed his feud with Madcap Moss with their most recent high-profile bout coming at Hell in a Cell.

“You look at what Madcap did in his first little time up, and he was just on Raw Underground. I mean, no offense to him, but it just wasn’t memorable,” Corbin said.

“Then when he came out as Madcap with the suspenders and this new life. It was memorable and it annoyed people to no end. It was amazing. We got to a position where our friendship came to an end, we came to blows, and I think he’s evolved his character again and it’s been really good for him.”

“I think having somebody that so many people hate, like me, work with him, it really gave him an opportunity to find success when he switched sides, when he’s gone to this good guy role as the babyface. I think it gives him a leg up on other people that just come in and like, ‘Hey, cheer for me’ versus it was funny.”

“He was working a match with somebody else and the reactions were just kind of like, eh. It was like his second or third week as a babyface and they just weren’t there. But I was part of that segment. When I came out, the whole energy of the whole arena had changed. They’re like, ‘Oh no. We hate this dude so we are going with Madcap.’ That, to me, was a big tribute to my efforts as a heel because I heard the reactions, I heard the energy, and felt the energy change to a different level. I’m going, ‘This is cool.’ Nobody can tell me I’m not good at my job when I can take someone who is evolving and on the rise and bring them up,” he continued.

“I mean, if you saw the Hell in the Cell match, that crowd was unbelievable. I mean, they were calling me an a-hole repeatedly, chanting -a-hole. Every time he hit me with the chair, they were chanting ‘One more time.’ They were in it. I think outside of Cody and Seth, I think we had the best match on that show, and I’ll say that all day long.”