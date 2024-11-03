Baron Corbin took to Twitter on Friday to confirm his release from WWE.

At the time, he wrote: “That’s all she wrote folks. It’s been real and I appreciate everyone who supported me.”

It was later reported that Corbin’s WWE contract would not be renewed at the end of the year.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Corbin posted his latest cooking video where he shows off some sous vide prime filets.

A fan responded to the post, writing: “WWE fumbled the bag letting you go.”

Corbin has since replied with the following: “i appreciate that and feel the same.”

Baron Corbin replies to a fan who says WWE fumbled the bag with him. pic.twitter.com/CVVv9CvCA1 — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) November 2, 2024

Also on Friday, Indi Hartwell was released from WWE. While she actually wrestled on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, last week’s show was taped in advance on October 25.

Taking to Instagram, Hartwell provided a bit of a longer statement on her WWE release. She wrote,

“I got to live out a childhood dream for the last 5 years and I’m so grateful!

I’m just a girl from Australia who never took naur for an answer and made her dreams a reality. It all started with a match in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center and fittingly, ends there too.

Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened”

Both Indi Hartwell and Tegan Nox will be able to work elsewhere in 90 days. Corbin will be free to work for anyone he wants when his contract expires, which is said to be at the end of the year.