Baron Corbin has a big goal to accomplish now that he’s a member of the Raw brand following the WWE Draft.

The former King of the Ring spoke with Catch Club about his desire to win the brand new world heavyweight championship that Triple H introduced a few weeks ago. Corbin says the lineage of the world heavyweight title is his favorite in history and hopes to start a new lineage by being the first champion.

I just got to Raw. I’d like to stay on Raw. I like to see who else comes over. We got Shinsuke coming over. I owe Shinsuke for screwing up my whole King thing, stealing my crown, and being a bully. I want a shot at that new title. One of my favorite titles in WWE history is that World Heavyweight Championship and I always remember Batista wearing it, Edge having it, and it was always so cool to me. Just sort of get one that kind of signifies that would be amazing.

Corbin likes to dream big. He also tells Catch Club about his goal of not only winning the world championship, but defending it against Roman Reigns in a title for title showdown.

Then one day, I think it would be epic to be Champion versus champion, myself as Heavyweight Champion on Raw and Roman Reigns as Universal Champion and we go to war over the two. [That] would be amazing.

Corbin recently broke his losing streak by picking up a victory over Rick Boogs at a WWE live event in France. The incredible ovation Corbin from the French crowd went viral online. You can read about that here. Check out his full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)