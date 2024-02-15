Baron Corbin comments on his latest championship triumph.

The WWE star won the NXT tag team titles alongside Bron Breakker on this past Tuesday’s episode of programming. This marked Corbin’s first title win in six years, an accomplishment he doesn’t take for granted. He took to Instagram to comment on the victory, then puts over Breakker, Shawn Michaels, and The Family in the process.

Damn this felt good! 6 years since I’ve held gold! @bronbreakkerwwe has made absolutely wreaking dudes so much fun!! He’s one hell of a team mate. I’m glad I could lead him to gold haha and I truly believe that we are the absolute best tag team in WWE

HBK, Johnny R, Baldo, Terry T and Steve C have just absolute lit the fire in me from the moment they allowed me to come back to @wwenxt and reinvent my self and allowing me to be ME.

Also the fans in NXT are always on fire so thank you!!! You play a massive part in our success.

Lastly @tonydangelo_wwe and @channing_wwe are absolute stars.