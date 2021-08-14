Baron Corbin is now in possession of Big E’s Money In the Bank briefcase.

This week’s SmackDown on FOX featured a segment where Corbin came to the ring to talk more about how he’s down & out, and facing bankruptcy. He tried to get everyone in the crowd to donate a minimum of $1,000, but he was interrupted by Kevin Owens. This led to Owens challenging him to a match, where if Corbin lost, he must stop begging for money, stop embarrassing WWE and get some help, but if he won, then Owens would have to give Corbin $1,000.

Corbin controlled most of the match and came close to winning several times, but Owens ended up getting the win with a Stunner and a roll-up. After the match, Kayla Braxton caught up with Corbin backstage and asked what’s next. Before he could respond, Corbin looked up and noticed something in the distance. He then ran away and grabbed Big E’s briefcase, and ran away with it. Big E then gave chase to end the segment.

WWE released a post-SmackDown video that shows Corbin leaving the BOK Center in Tulsa with Big E’s Money In the Bank briefcase. Corbin ranted about how he’s going to be rich and be the next champion.

Big E has not commented on the new storyline as of this writing.

There’s no word on where they’re going with this new Money In the Bank briefcase storyline, but it looks like Corbin vs. Big E will happen soon. You can see a few related clips below:

