Baron Corbin is looking to make the most of his latest run in WWE.

Corbin captured the WWE United States Championship on night two of SummerSlam, defeating Trick Williams to win the title. Following the victory, Corbin spoke with Sam Roberts on WWE Now and reflected on returning to the company with a fresh perspective (see video below).

According to Corbin, his time away allowed fans to forget some of what he previously accomplished, giving him the perfect opportunity to reinvent himself.

“The excitement, getting back and going, ‘Alright, I need to reset everything everyone thinks about me,’” Corbin said. “I had that year and a half away where I think they forgot about a lot of it and it’s like, alright, I’m coming back…”

Corbin also admitted that he isn’t sure how much longer his in-ring career will last, which has changed the way he approaches every opportunity.

“It’s gonna be more selfish. A lot of people try to pride themselves on not being selfish…” Corbin explained. “I don’t know how much time left I have to do this. If it’s two years, three years, four years, I’m gonna take everything I can get, in every moment that I get, and every chance I get.”

After reclaiming championship gold at SummerSlam, Corbin appears determined to capitalize on every opportunity that comes his way during this latest chapter of his WWE career.