Former WWE Superstar Tom Pestock (Baron Corbin) was a recent guest on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including his release from WWE and who he believes may be responsible for it. Pestock blames one person and believes karma will come back on that person. He said,

“I don’t know why. Randy [Orton], we chatted a little bit, and I believe there’s one person that made this decision or influenced this decision, and that’s what put me in the position that I’m in now. I’m not going to let one person control me or my fate, my destiny. Karma will come back on whoever that person is. I’m not putting their name out because I don’t need that negative energy. I think I’m going to create some magic over the next year or two years.”

As of three years ago, Triple H had stated that the minimum annual salary for WWE talent on RAW or SmackDown was $250,000. However, that figure has seen a significant increase in recent years.

In a recent Q&A, when asked about the financial security of WWE wrestlers, Fightful echoed Triple H’s claim, but numerous talent and industry professionals involved in negotiating these deals say the current minimum salary for WWE main roster talent is now around $350,000 per year.

It’s important to note that while WWE covers airfare for main roster talent, other expenses, like hotels and rental cars, are usually not included. Each contract is unique, and various elements are negotiated differently depending on the deal.