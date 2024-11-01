The reactions to today’s big WWE news have already started surfacing.

As noted, Tegan Nox, Baron Corbin & Indi Hartwell parted ways with WWE.

In the first update since the news broke early Friday evening, Corbin took to X to comment on the news.

“That’s all she wrote folks,” Corbin posted via his official account today. “It’s been real and I appreciate everyone who supported me.”

