The reactions to today’s big WWE news have already started surfacing.
As noted, Tegan Nox, Baron Corbin & Indi Hartwell parted ways with WWE.
In the first update since the news broke early Friday evening, Corbin took to X to comment on the news.
“That’s all she wrote folks,” Corbin posted via his official account today. “It’s been real and I appreciate everyone who supported me.”
