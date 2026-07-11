“The End of Days” is near for the blue brand roster in WWE.

During the July 10 episode of WWE SmackDown in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin made a surprise return after a long absence from the company.

Following his run on the independent scene, which included a recent run as one-half of the MLW Tag-Team Champions under the name Bishop Dyer, the pro wrestling veteran returned as his Baron Corbin character on WWE programming during the Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes bout near the end of the show.

Deep into the Williams-Hayes bout, Corbin came out of nowhere and pushed Hayes off the top rope, before entering the ring and beating down Williams. The bell was called to end the match, and then Corbin hit his “End of Days” finisher on Hayes and then Williams.

Corbin then grabbed the U.S. title and gave it a long, hard look before dropping it on Williams’ lifeless body in the ring.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 7/10/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.