Baron Corbin looks back on one of his biggest heel moments during his WWE run.

The former King of the Ring teamed up with Lacey Evans to battle Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag match at Extreme Rules 2019, a match that The Man and The Visionary ended up winning. However, at one point in the match, Corbin hit Lynch with his devastating End of Days finisher that shocked the live crowd and got Corbin a ton of heat as a performer. He would speak about this moment during an interview with Chris Van Vilet, where he reveals that he received a ton of death threats for the spot.

And that was Vince’s idea. I was shocked when I got to the building. And it was in Philly, which I knew they were gonna go nuts for. That was Vince’s idea. And it was just like, what? Like, it’s crazy. And like the death threats after were all worth it. Totally worth it. Oh, dude, you have no idea. My Instagram messages and Twitter and all of those things. People were like, dude, I’m gonna stab you the next time I see you for what you did to Becky. I mean, if I get stabbed? Yeah, if I get stabbed? Yeah, definitely arrest that guy. But like, Yeah, cuz people, man like people buy into what we do. Like, that’s the art of what we do. Can we suspend disbelief? Can we make people think what we’re doing is 100% real and that people bought into that moment? They’re like, a grown man put his hands on a woman. I want to fight that guy. Like invoked this rage and people. And it was awesome.

