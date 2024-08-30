The WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling crossovers have been a big topic of conversation in the pro wrestling world the past few months.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo at WWE Bash In Berlin Media Day, Baron Corbin shared his thoughts on the topic, explaining how appearances from TNA talents on WWE NXT has kept the WWE NXT crew on their toes.

“I mean, it’s amazing,” he said of the WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling partnership. “Again, for me, I just want things to be exciting and I want things to feel fresh. We can get a lot of monotony going sometimes when you’re in these stories and you’re seeing the same people. But now, you don’t know who’s gonna show up. I think it’s exciting for the fans in the NXT arena because they’re there every week and they’re bringing their emotion to the super service. But now they’re getting these surprises because before you didn’t have how are you going to surprise the NXT audience? They know who’s in NXT. That’s who’s going to be there. Aside from a main roster guy coming down and appearing and helping somebody out or being a part of a match. But they know that person.”

Corbin continued, “This might bring new eyes to people in TNA and those superstars that are coming over and introducing themselves to the WWE and NXT universe. So I think it’s really exciting for them because they may not know all those people. So they’re getting to experiences. they’re getting something fresh and then you know it’s keeping guys in NXT on their toes I think that’s important because now you have other people trying to take their job not just the people in the building you got people outside the building coming for their heads so I think it’s exciting and I think it’s going to create a great pressure to succeed in NXT.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)