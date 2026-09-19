Baron Corbin says his issues with Trick Williams are far from over.

Williams punched his ticket to the Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match on the September 19 episode of WWE SmackDown, defeating Rey Fenix and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat qualifying match.

Following the show, Corbin addressed Williams’ victory in a WWE digital exclusive and made it clear that he still has unfinished business with the reigning United States Champion.

“Trick Williams, I don’t know if you heard me last week with all that crime you were doing, but we’re far from finished,” Corbin said. “At Sunday Night’s Main Event, you didn’t earn that title shot. Your boy Yachty did. For that, he got the ass whipping he deserved in Mexico. Then I dropped your ass just for fun.”

Corbin went on to accuse Williams of avoiding him by entering the Money In The Bank qualifier.

“Now I’m here in Corpus Christi, Texas, hoping you wanna fight. Just not with me. You ran and hid in that Money in the Bank qualifier match, and you won. Congratulations.”

Corbin closed by warning Williams that he won’t be able to avoid him forever.

“But understand something, Trick. You can run all you want, but all roads lead to me.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 9/19/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.