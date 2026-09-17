Baron Corbin wants WWE fans to make life difficult for Trick Williams and Lil Yachty.

Since returning to WWE in July, Corbin has been embroiled in a rivalry with Williams over the WWE United States Championship. Williams regained the title in their latest clash at WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event after Lil Yachty managed to survive five minutes in the ring with Corbin.

During an appearance on the Hammer & Nigel Show, Corbin was asked who fans should boo when WWE SmackDown comes to Indianapolis. He quickly pointed to Williams and Yachty.

“Trick Williams has my title right now. I laid him out with a kendo stick on Friday. He was one and done; he was lying on the ground crying like a baby. We can boo him,” Corbin said. “We boycott Yachty’s music and boo him as well.”

Corbin believes the Indianapolis crowd refusing to sing along with Williams’ popular entrance theme could get inside the champion’s head.

“It would get in their heads if that did happen. If they walk out and they are not chanting his theme song that made him so popular, I think it would make his head explode,” he said.

Corbin then joked about how Williams might react, adding, “‘What’s going on, people don’t like me?’ He might even cry. I’m all for that.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Corbin reflected on the unusual path his career has taken, including his time in the NFL before entering professional wrestling.

“It’s been an insanely fun path, and that’s my favorite thing about WWE. You never know kind of what you’re going to get. There is insanity to it all. The entertainment factor plays a huge role,” Corbin said.

He also pointed to the variety of celebrities and athletes who have crossed over into WWE over the years.

“You have these celebrities come through the doors. You have legends and athletes from other worlds. UFC fighters, boxers. It’s an opportunity for me to beat up people from all walks of life.”