A United States Championship match has been added to the WWE SummerSlam card.

Trick Williams will defend his title against Baron Corbin after a post-show angle played out on social media following the July 24 episode of WWE SmackDown. As Williams made his way out of the ring after the main event, Corbin ambushed him from ringside, driving him into the ring post before continuing the assault inside the ring.

Corbin eventually walked away, but Williams shook off the attack and fired back, calling Corbin a “bald-headed bum” and challenging him to a title match at SummerSlam. Corbin accepted on the spot, warning Williams that he’d be leaving the show with the US Title around his waist.

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