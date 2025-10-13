Here comes the Ax and here comes the Smasher!

They’re both now authors! Oh, and, of course, they’re Demoltiion… Walking disasters! Pain and destruction is their middle name.

I could keep singing the late great Rick Derringer’s theme music for the greatest tag team in WWE history. Or, I could get down to business! So, lets do the latter!

Barry Darsow’s new book is out via Inside the Ropes. His book looks at his life in and out of the ring with a clear focus on the most famous years of his career, his years in the World Wrestling Federation, now World Wrestling Entertainment.

Inside the Ropes promoted the release via their X account earlier.