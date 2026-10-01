Barry Horowitz says he underwent four major surgeries in 2026 and spent eight months without walking. The former WWE and WCW wrestler said he had kept the injuries private and is now cleared to return to the gym.

Horowitz spoke about his recovery near the end of a July 20 interview with Bryan Asbury on Developmentally Speaking. When Asbury asked how fans could reach him, Horowitz explained why he had been away from meet-and-greets.

“I’ve been MIA for the last year and this is the first time I’m going to mention it and the only time probably, and you’re the podcast that I pick. I have been injured for over a year and didn’t tell anybody. Now, I may not look it right now, but I’ve had four major surgeries this year, and they were all related from wrestling as I got older and working out with weight. “So, I’m back on the comeback trail. I’m cleared to go back to the gym. I still took care of myself, but I’ll probably put on some little bit more weight, maybe get bigger because of muscle memory. And yeah, I still kept in touch with everybody, whatnot. I’m not one of these guys that gets on the internet and I’m in my hospital bed and a GoFundMe. I don’t do that. I don’t need pity. I’ll take care of myself and my family. But I am happy that I’ve got through this cuz I’m going tell you, I wasn’t walking for eight months.”

Horowitz did not specify the procedures or give a more detailed account of the injuries. He said his current comeback is for himself and his family, and distinguished it from a return to the training demands of an active wrestling career.

“So, I’m on the comeback trail, but only for the comeback for my family and for myself. As far as wrestling, I always like to look good at the meet-and-greets and when I traveled, but I don’t have to do the training that I did when I was a pro wrestler.”

Source: Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury. Quotes are from the original video’s YouTube transcript.