WrestlePro has announced that AEW and GCW superstar Joey Janela will be taking on the legendary Barry Horowitz at the March 13th Rock and Roll Forever event from the Rahway Rec Center in New Jersey.

JANELA vs HOROWITZ It’s a FIRST TIME EVER match up as Joey Janela welcomes wrestling legend Barry Horowitz to Rahway! It’s the match you didn’t know you needed, and it’ll be LIVE on @fitetv!! FRONT ROW SOLD OUT TIX: https://t.co/5nTf7YbzQe • #RnRForever pic.twitter.com/aWEbtSA2og — (@WrestlePro) February 26, 2022

Horowitz is best known for his time in WWF (WWE) and WCW, and was widely considered an elite worker who got placed as a gatekeeper jobber. This will be his first matchup since 2013.