Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini has left the WWE Board of Directors.

A new WWE SEC filing made today revealed that Nardini has resigned from the Board of Directors. The filing also included today’s earlier announcement on Michelle McKenna and JoEllen Lyons Dillon being elected to the Board, which you can read about here with comments from WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon.

The filing states, “On September 15, 2022, the Board of Directors of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (the ‘Company’) elected JoEllen Lyons Dillon and Michelle McKenna as directors of the Company. Each of Mses. Dillon and McKenna will serve until the next annual meeting of the Company’s stockholders. There are no arrangements or understandings with any person pursuant to which either individual was elected as a director of the Company nor are there any transactions directly or indirectly involving either that would be required to be disclosed pursuant to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Ms. Dillon and Ms. McKenna have been determined by the Board to satisfy the independence requirements of applicable New York Stock Exchange and Securities and Exchange Commission rules. Mses. Dillon and McKenna have not been appointed to any of the Company’s standing committees. They will be entitled to our normal Board fees for non-management Directors. The Company also will enter into an Indemnification Agreement with each of Mses. Dillon and McKenna in the same form that the Company has entered into with its other non-management directors. Concurrent with the election of Mses. Dillion and McKenna, Erika Ayers Nardini has resigned from the Board. With the recent acquisition of Barstool Sports by Penn Entertainment, Ms. Ayers Nardini’s time will be focused on the next chapter of this business and partnership. Ms. Ayers Nardini’s decision to resign from the Board was not due to any dispute or disagreement with the Company, its management or any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.”

Nardini was first elected to the WWE Board on October 5, 2020.

The 11-member WWE Board of Directors now includes the following people:

* WWE Chairwoman & Co-Chief Executive Officer Stephanie McMahon

* WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan

* WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H

* The ExOne Company’s Former Executive Vice President & Chief Legal Officer JoEllen Lyons Dillon

* State Farm Arena & Atlanta Hawks Chief Executive Officer Steve Koonin

* Majid Al Futtaim Chief Executive Officer of Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas Ignace Lahoud

* The Michelle McKenna Collaborative Founder & Chief Executive Officer Michelle McKenna

* Verzuz President Steve Pamon

* Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Former President of Home Entertainment Man Jit Singh

* Six Flags Inc. Former Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey R. Speed

* General Motors Senior Vice President of Innovations & Growth Alan M. Wexler

