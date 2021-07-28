Former WWE Champion Batista is featured in a new Disney+ ad campaign.
The Animal stars as The Streamer, an older gentleman who has streamed every stream you can stream.
The character promotes the new Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month.
You can see the full “Meet The Streamer” commercial below:
Just a man, his stream, and his snacks. #DisneyBundle pic.twitter.com/Tb0SF1YMbM
— Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) July 28, 2021
