WWEShop.com is already selling merchandise for Rusev, who returned on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW.

Batista took to Instagram on Monday to announce that he’s been named an Honorary Deputy Sheriff in Hillsborough County, Florida. He captioned his post with,

“Honorary Deputy Sheriff of Hillsborough County, Florida… I didn’t see that one coming either.

Big love and thanks to my brother @titusoneilwwe and Sheriff @chadchronister for the honor and for everything you do for this community. Appreciate you both.

Tampa’s held a special place in my heart ever since I moved here 20 years ago. Always has. Always will.

#Tampa #HillsboroughCounty #Grateful #HonoraryDeputy”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Bautista (@davebautista)

Reflecting on the height of his rivalry with John Cena, AJ Styles recently shared details about a scrapped merchandise idea he believes fans would have gone crazy for.

When Styles made his WWE debut in 2016, he quickly found himself in a heated feud with Cena that dominated the summer. Alongside Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Styles frequently shouted the phrase “Beat up John Cena!” — a chant that became so popular, it nearly ended up on a t-shirt.

But during a recent Fanatics Live signing, Styles revealed that the idea was ultimately shut down by a major backstage decision-maker. Using a Vince McMahon impression, he hinted heavily at who pulled the plug. He said,

“You know what? At the time, everybody wanted me to beat up John Cena — it was amazing. I wanted a shirt that said, ‘Beat Up John Cena.’ Somebody goes [in Vince McMahon’s voice], ‘We’re not going to do it.’ So, we didn’t. I’m sure some fans would’ve bought a ‘Beat Up John Cena’ shirt.”