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Batista was broke during his early years in WWE and says he was still relying on $300 loans when he became World Heavyweight Champion in 2005.

Speaking with Cale Owen during an interview for W.O.L.F. Gyms, Dave Bautista described the financial strain wrestlers experienced while working WWE’s touring schedule.

Bautista said WWE provided airfare but left wrestlers responsible for their food, hotels and rental cars. Those expenses prevented him from building financial security during the first several years of his career.

His financial position did not immediately change when he defeated Triple H for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 21. Bautista said his income began improving later in 2005, ending a cycle in which he repaid one short-term loan before taking another.

Bautista described where he was living and how he covered his weekly expenses.

I was living in a tiny apartment when I was World Champion. I used to go to those check-cashing places and get like a $300 loan.

During the same interview, Bautista also said he would rather become poor again than return to professional wrestling and risk damaging the ending of his in-ring career.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit W.O.L.F. Gyms, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.

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