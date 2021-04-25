Former multi-time WWE world champion Dave Bautista recently spoke with JoBlo.com to hype up his new zombie feature, “Army of the Dead,” which drops on Netflix on May 21st. During the interview The Animal discusses how he and another former WWE superstar, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, differ as actors. Highlights can be found below.

Whether he thinks coming from the pro-wrestling industry benefited him as an actor:

“No, because I’ve tried to go the other route. Like, The Rock is a perfect example of someone who uses that strength, so I wanted to go against that grain and make everything much smaller, very subtle. I make a living off of subtlety. I want that to be my strength. I want that to be what separates us. I don’t want to be that guy who walks in that room, I never wanted to be that guy.”

How he hopes to differ from The Rock as an actor:

“I don’t mean that as a dig on him [The Rock], but you know how he is as a character. He feels very professional wrestling to me. I don’t want to be that guy. I want to be an actor. I want to act, I want people to judge me for my acting, my subtlety. I want to take roles that require that. I don’t want to be a big action guy who just says cool shit and kills a lot of people and gets the girl. I don’t want to be that guy. I want to guy that makes people cry, who makes people think, who inspires people. I want to be a dramatic actor. I just love it. I love acting.”