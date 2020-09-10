Warner Bros released the first official trailer for the film remake of Dune, directed by Dennis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, and WWE Hall of Famer Dave Bautista. The picture is currently set to release on December 18th worldwide barring any delays from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a synopsis of the movie courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes: A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence–a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential–only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Check out the trailer below.