Former WWE star Batista, real name Dave Bautista, did an interview with Empire while he was on set of the “Army of the Dead” film.
During it, the future WWE Hall of Famer noted he tried for years to be a part of AMC’s “The Walking Dead” series for years, but it didn’t work out.
I’m a zombie fan. I tried to get on Walking Dead for years. I said I would come and play a zombie for free, but they said, ‘You’re too big!’ And with Snyder’s genre mash-up – promising scares, action, and heist-thriller twists and turns – he found something that stood out in the long-established genre. For me, there had to be something special about a zombie film for me to sign up. What sets us apart is the heist. But there’s a whole bunch of different layers to this film.