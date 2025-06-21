– WWE has released a new Kurt Angle documentary where the Olympic gold medalist and WWE and TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame legend looks back at the greatest moments of his WWE career. Check out the complete 37-minute documentary via the video player embedded below courtesy of the official WWE Vault YouTube channel.

– On the regular WWE YouTube channel, the company released the complete 11-minute pipe bomb promo from Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena from the June 19 episode of WWE SmackDown in Grand Rapids, MI.

– The WWE YouTube channel also released the complete June 21, 2025 episode of WWE Main Event, which features Karrion Kross vs. Cruz Del Toro and Giulia vs. B-Fab.

– Former WWE Superstar “The Animal” Batista is looking much smaller these days compared to how pro wrestling fans remember him from his prime. Featured below is a new photo of Dave Bautista, who is now 56 years of age.