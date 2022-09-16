The new entertainment company owned by WWE Legend Batista has signed a significant new movie production deal.

Batista’s recently-formed Dogbone Entertainment has signed a first-look movie production deal with FilmNation Entertainment’s newly-launched film production label Infrared, according to Deadline.

Dogbone and Infrared will focus on developing and producing features, and many of those films will see Batista star in and produce.

Batista previously collaborated with Infrared’s President of Production Drew Simon on the “My Spy” film from 2020 from while Simon was at STX, while FilmNation is handling international sales on the “In The Lost” film starring Batista with Milla Jovovich.



Batista established Dogbone in 2022. The film & TV outlet is focusing on genre projects but will also delve into dramas. Infrared is looking to make mainstream films with franchise potential. The label plans to produce three to four mid-to-high level budget films each year in the action, thriller, comedy and sci-fi genres.

Batista noted in today’s press release, “On behalf of Team Dogbone we couldn’t have wished for a more ideal partner than Infrared. This is an enormous opportunity for us and we’re hitting the ground running. On a personal note, I feel extremely blessed to once again be working with my friend, Drew Simon. My respect for him is immeasurable, and I look forward to every second we get to work together bringing amazing stories to film.”

Simon added, “Dave Bautista is a world class entertainer and savvy creative, and we could not be more excited to dive into producing with him and his team at Dogbone Entertainment. I have had the pleasure of working with Dave on numerous films, and the process is just as fun and rewarding on screen as it is behind the scenes. We have several great films together already in the works that we look forward to announcing very soon.”

The Animal most recently starred in Netflix’s “Glass Onion: Knives Out 2” and he is currently filming the “Dune” sequel, and also has Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” on May 5, 2023. He also recently wrapped M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at The Cabin,” which will be released in theaters on February 3, 2023. Batista is set to star and produce in Netflix’s “Unleashed” movie in 2023, and will also shoot the MGM Lethal Weapon-esque buddy cop comedy film with Jason Momoa, which was originated in an August 2021 tweet by the former WWE Champion.

The future WWE Hall of Famer revealed an injury and surgery back in the summer, and also recently discussed his new tattoo shop in Florida.

