Batista pays tribute to his Guardians of the Galaxy Character, Drax the Destroyer.

The former multi-time world champion was cast in the role almost ten years ago and appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time in the 2014 Guardian of the Galaxy Volume 1 film. Since then he’s starred in two more Guardians movies, a holiday special, as well as Infinity War, Endgame, and Thor: Love & Thunder. Suffice to say, Batista has had quite a run with the character.

Today the Animal took to Twitter to hype up his final appearance as the character in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, which is out in theaters now. He writes:

Every day I say a little prayer for Drax. The role that changed my life. Forever grateful to the fans and my Guardians family. What a magical journey it’s been. Thank you for letting me be your Drax.

Batista has been killing it in Hollywood outside of his role as Drax. He starred in Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and will be returning as Glossu Rabban in Dune: Part Two. Check out his tweet below.