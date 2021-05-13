Former WWE Champion Batista is showing public support for Asuka once again.

The WWE Instagram account posted a clip of Asuka losing the non-title match to RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley on this week’s RAW. The Animal responded and called WWE out for the booking of Asuka.

“Seriously? Jobbing out Asuka?! [rolling eyes emoji] WTF?,” Batista wrote in the comments section.

This isn’t the first time Batista has supported Asuka on social media. In May 2020 after Becky Lynch relinquished the RAW Women’s Title to Asuka before taking time off for her pregnancy, Batista re-tweeted a clip of the segment and called Asuka his hero.

“@WWEAsuka is my fucking hero!,” he wrote in the May 2020 post.

Asuka has not responded to Batista’s latest support as of this writing.

Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view will feature Asuka, Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat with the RAW Women’s Title on the line.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Batista’s comment and the original post below, along with the May 2020 tweet:

Who agrees with @DaveBautista and his comment about WWE jobbing out Asuka? pic.twitter.com/qwvf5ugGrw — Daily Wrestling News (@DailyWWENews) May 13, 2021

@WWEAsuka is my fucking hero! https://t.co/fkEIS2DMfa — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) May 12, 2020

