The first trailer for the highly-anticipated blockbuster Dune: Part Two dropped earlier today.

The film is the sequel to the 2021’s Dune, which was directed by Denis Villeneuve and starred Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, and former WWE superstar, Batista. The Animal returns in Dune: Part Two as his character of Glossu Rabban and is featured in the new trailer. Check it out below.

Batista is also returning as Drax in the MCU’s Guardian of the Galaxy Volume 3, which is out in theaters now.